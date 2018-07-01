Indian challenge ends in Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur : India’s top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth went down fighting in their respective women’s and men’s singles semi-finals to draw the curtains on the team’s campaign at the USD 700,000 Malaysia Open Super World Tour 750 tournament here on Saturday.
First, Srikanth failed to match the overall superior game of former world no 2 Japanese Kento Momota, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one year ban for illegal gambling.
Sindhu, too, met the same fate, against defending champion and world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who showed better technical acumen and physical ability.
Srikanth, who had reached world no 1 briefly in April, lost 13-21 13-21 to world no 11 Momota, who registered his 21st consecutive win, while Sindhu’s fight ended with a 15-21, 21-19, 11-21 loss to the Chinese Taipei player in a 55-minute match.
It was Srikanth’s sixth defeat to Momota in nine meetings, while Sindhu has now lost nine times to Tai Tzu, this being her fifth successive reverse.
Tai Tzu moved swiftly on court, switched from attack to defence, played some creative strokes to eventually outwit Sindhu.
Sindhu and Tai played some high quality rallies, which were laced with drop shots and tight net strokes.
The duo moved together initially before Tai Tzu opened up a 9-6 lead. Sindhu reduced the deficit but in the end, Tai Tzu led 11-9 when she punched one precisely at the back line.
Tai Tzu looked supremely fit, extremely confident and played quick drops, smashes and also tried out some ambitious strokes to move to game point at 20-15. Another error from Sindhu and it was advantage Tai Tzu after the opening game.
After the change of sides, Sindhu managed to zoom to a 5-0 lead. However, Tai Tzu drew parity at 9-9 before leading 11-10 at the break.
Sindhu kept breathing down her opponent’s neck and led 18-16 with four straight points.
However, Tai Tzu again erased the deficit and moved to a minor 19-18 lead when Sindhu went long. But the Indian grabbed a game point when Tai Tzu went wide. A similar error and Sindhu had bounced back into the contest.
In the decider, the duo split the first eight points. But Tai Tzu again marched ahead to 10-6 before a lucky net chord handed the lead to the Chinese Taipei shuttler.
After the final change in sides, Tai Tzu played some perfectly timed shots at the backline to race to a 16-8 advantage. Tai Tzu simply toyed with Sindhu as the Indian made judgement errors and missed the lines, sandwiched with some brilliant returns.
JUST ARRIVED
- Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal, Serena Williams; top 10 players you need to look out for
- Cricket’s Lost Talents! Ajay Ratra: Promising Indian wicketkeeper batsman who was out-classed by great MS Dhoni
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Croatia vs Denmark
- Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you might never have known about Indian Tarzan Hemant Birje
- From The President Is Missing to Trump’s America: 7 books that are making waves in the international literary market
EDITOR’S PICK
Indian rupee’s plunge to all-time low
The Indian rupee’s plunge to an all-time low of 69.09 against the US dollar, compared to the previous low of…
Punishing Pakistan for terror funding
Pakistan has been hovering on the fringes of being branded a terror state and why not considering that has been…
Trade war has a silver lining for India
Former Treasury Secretary of the United States, who is equivalent to our Finance Minister, Larry Summers has said that the…
BJP reminds people of ‘ek nishan, ek vidhan, ek pradhan’
Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 65th death anniversary last weekend served a dual purpose. Since Mookerjee died in Srinagar, his idealistic, but…
Maharashtra Plastic Ban: A welcome ban
The Maharashtra Government was late in banning the use of plastic but when it finally did, the people seemed to…