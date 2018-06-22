Indian boxers Vanhlimpuia, Etash Khan enter semifinals of Ulaabaatar Cup           

New Delhi: Debutant Vanhlimpuia (75kg) and Etash Khan (56kg) advanced to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals at the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia today. However, the experienced L Sarita Devi (60kg) lost a closely-contested quarterfinal bout to Chinese Taipei’s Shih Yu Wu to go out of the tournament.

Vanhlimpuia, competing in his maiden international tournament, defeated Korea’s Song Myong Su in a unanimous verdict, producing a power-packed performance. Etash, on the other hand, had to slog it out a bit against China’s Jia Wei Lu before fetching a split verdict in his favour from the judges.

India were earlier assured of four more medals when world and Asian silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Himanshu Sharma (49kg) and Ashish (64kg) advanced to the semifinals.