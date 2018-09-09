Indian bowling attack one of the best I have faced: Moeen

London : England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that the current Indian bowling attack is one of the best he has ever faced. Ali scored 50 off 170 balls, and put on a 73-run stand with Alastair Cook on Day 1 of the fifth test.

“I just tried to take it a ball at a time. I thought they bowled really well. The wicket was quite slow, but the ball was always doing something, so I just tried to stay as patient as I could. The Indian bowlers didn’t give me a lot to hit. So I just tried to bat. I don’t always play like that, but we were in a decent position,” said Ali on Friday.

“You’re always hoping to let them bowl and bowl. But they just kept coming, bowling same pace, same areas. It was one of the best bowling attacks I’ve faced. They were just always, consistently there.”

Cook scored 71 runs off 190 balls. He survived a dropped chance at 37, but couldn’t capitalize to score a hundred as India struck back after tea. “When he got dropped, I just said it was meant to be for you. A player will come in to try and replace Cook, which will be very difficult.

“He was finding it difficult, probably not as easy as we thought it would be (on this wicket). There were some dents in the wicket.”