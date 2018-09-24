India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

India Women clash with Sri Lanka Women one last time on Tuesday, in the 5th Twenty 20 International match. India registered an 11-run win over Sri Lanka in the first match of the five T20Is. India also won the third game of the series by 5-wicket. It has been a collective show from the India Women, with both batting and bowling complementing each other well.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have tried really heard to hurt India but it didn’t worked except for Chamari Atapattu. In the final game, Atapattu would like more support from the others to give the home fans something to cheer.

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sripali Weerakkody