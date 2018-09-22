India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

India women’s cricket team will clash against the Sri Lanka team in the 4th T20I game. In the 3rd game, young Jemimah Rodrigues rose to occasion to help her team to win the match by scoring her 2nd career fifty. She was perfectly partnered by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 24 off 19.

The Indian team is looking good in all the department, however, the hosts need to get back and bounce back.

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Sripali Weerakkody.