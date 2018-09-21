India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

India Women will clash with Sri Lanka Women in the third Twenty 20 International of the five-match series at Colombo Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

Sri Lanka won the third ODI, but could not keep the momentum going their way losing the first T20I of the series. However, it was a close game with India winning by 11 runs. both the sides can make a couple of changes when they take the field. This series is also an excellent opportunity before the two side to prepare for ICC World Twenty 20 scheduled two months later.

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sripali Weerakkody