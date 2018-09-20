India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

India won the first match the T20 series by 13 run. Sri lanka was able to score 155 while chasing a target of 168 set by the visitors. Indian ballers took 9 wickets between them, Poonam Yadav took 4 wickets while Radha Yadav and Harmanpreet Yadav bagged 2 wickets each.

Though, the chase was on track for the Sri Lanka women when skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Yasoda Mendis were able to score 39 runs in the first three overs. Mendis was able to score a blazing 32 of just 12 deliveries which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Sri Lanka women are really putting some good performance in the last two matches (3rd ODI and 1st T20), the T20 series is surely looking competitive, unlike the ODI series which saw a one-way traffic from India women.

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sripali Weerakkody