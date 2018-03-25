Women in Blue-led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would look to perform better after losing the first match of the Tri-Nation series against Australia. Till now, the middle order hasn’t impressed much and is the main area of concern. Despite likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj who have so much potential and experience, haven’t done well. Even Mumbaikar Jemmimah Rodrigues needs to pull her socks up and play to her potential.

Besides this, the English women comfortably won the first match against Australia by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, for Indian women, a win here will bring them back in the run for the place in the final, while defeat will make their task difficult and will surely affect their moral.

Check all the LIVE updates here: