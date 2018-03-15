India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: LIVE score, Match updates, Commentary

Indian women got off a poor start in the home series against Australia. Women in Blue lost by 8 wickets. In the first ODI, the team was led by Harmanpreet Kaur as skipper Mithali Raj was unwell. Indian women were bowled out for 200 and Aussie women chased down the target in the 33rd over with the help of opener Nicole Bolton, who smashed unbeaten ton. And now the two teams are all set to clash in the 2nd ODI.

While Australia will look to seal the series, India women will look to bounce back and it is the last chance to save the series. The match will be played at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. The ODI is also part of ICC Women’s Championship.

Check all the LIVE updates here: