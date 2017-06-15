India will see what it has not seen in football so far:Javier Ceppi

New Delhi : FIFA U-17 World Cup’s tournament director Javier Ceppi says India will see a brand of football it has not witnessed so far, in the upcoming mega-event. The tournament will be held across six cities from October 6 to 28.

“It is a great moment to be a football fan in the country, as the best youth national teams and players across the world will be coming here in less than 120 days and will show a quality of football that has not been seen in India before,” Ceppi said.

Some of the top footballing nations such as Brazil, Germany, Spain, France and Colombia are going to compete in the tournament, the first FIFA event in the country.

“We know that fans have huge expectations because they have picked up a large part of the inventory of tickets we had put up for sale and we are sure that they will not be disappointed by what they will see and experience in each of the venues.

“The fans will make sure that football takes over India from now until October,” Ceppi said.

With the FIFA U-20 World Cup concluding with England emerging champions, the focus has now shifted to the U-17 event.

“Now that the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 has had a fantastic culmination, all the attention of the football fans on the planet will shift to India.

“It will be our duty to deliver the next FIFA World Cup in the calendar, the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017,” said Ceppi. The official draw for the event will be held in Mumbai on July 7.