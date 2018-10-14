India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari released from India Test squad to play in Vijay Hazare trophy

New Delhi: Ahead of the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare trophy, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Hanuman Vihari have been released from the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

Confirming the same, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the two players will be joining their respective teams in Bangalore to appear in the quarter-final of the domestic tournament. The statement further announced all-rounder Manish Pandey and pacer Shubham Gill as the replacements for the two.

“Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari have been released from the Test squad to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts. Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill have been drafted into the side as substitutes,” the statement read.

While Siraj represents Andhra in the Vijay Hazare trophy, Vihari is a part of Maharashtra squad.

Maharashtra will take on Jharkhand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in their quarters clash while Andhra and Hyderabad will face each at the Just Cricket Academy Ground on October 15 to advance into the semi-final stage of the tournament.