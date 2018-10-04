India vs West Indies: Lala Amarnath to Prithvi Shaw, Indian cricketers who smashed ton in their debut Test

The ongoing first Test between India and West Indies has become a historic event due to a spectacular knock by debutant Prithvi Shaw. There was a lot of buzz regarding Shaw’s debut match in Test, as he had already shown great performances in domestic cricket before entering national team. Shaw justified his selection in national team after he smashed a century in his debut Test match against West Indies at Rajkot.

Shaw also achieved the tag of becoming the youngest Indian player to hit a century in debut Test match. Shaw made his debut at the age of 18 years and smashed a ton in his first match. Before Shaw, many Indian cricketers smashed century on their debut test, but none of them were as young as Shaw.

Other than Shaw, there are fourteen other Indian cricketers who were able to hit a century on debut Test. Let’s have a look at the names of such Indian legends.

Former cricketer Abbas Ali Baig scored a century on debut Test. He smashed 112 against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Abbas smashed his century on July 23 1959, when he was just 20 years and 126 days old.

Gundappa Viswanath smashed 137 on his debut match, becoming one of the Indian players to smash a century on debut Test. He scored this at Kanpur on 15 November 1969, when he was 20 years, 276 days old.

Indian former captain Mohammad Azharuddin scored 110 on his debut Test match, which was against England. He scored this against England at Eden Gardens in Calcutta (Kolkata now) on December 31, 1984, when he was 21 years, 326 days old.

Cricketer Lala Amarnath was the first Indian player to hit a century on his debut Test match. Lala Amarnath achieved it when India was under the British rule. He scored 118 against England on December 15, 1993 at Gymkhana Ground in Mumbai (then Bombay). Lala was just 22 years, 64 days old when he achieved the feat.

A.G. Kripal Singh scored an unbeaten 100 on his debut Test match against New Zealand at Hyderabad. Kripal’s ton came on 19 November, 1955 when he was 22 years, 105 days old.

Former star Indian opener also made a start in Test with a century. Virender Sehwag smashed century while playing his debut match at Chevrolet Park, Bloemfontein against South Africa in 2001. Sehwag scored 105 and he was 23 years, 14 days old at that time.

Suresh Raina also smashed a century on his debut match which was against Sri Lanka. The match was played on July 26, 2010 at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Raina was 23 years, 241 days old at the time.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also scored a century on his debut Test. He smashed it in style at Lord’s against England, on 20th June, 1996. Ganguly was 23 years, 347 days old when he scored the century.

It can be said that former cricketer Deepak Shodhan was the first Indian player to score a century on debut Test after India became independent. Deepak scored 110 against Pakistan on his debut Test match on 12 December, 1952. Deepak was 24 years, 55 days old when he made his debut in Test and smashed a century at Eden Gardens, Calcutta.

Pravin Amre was another Indian player who achieved the feat of scoring a century on his debut Test match. Pravin scored 103 against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on November 13, 1992, when he was 24 years, 91 days old.

Hanumant Singh was another Indian player who succeeded to smash a ton on his debut Test. Hanumant scored 105 against England on 8 February, 1964. He was only 24 years, 316 days old when he smashed the century at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma also scored century on his debut Test match. Rohit scored 177 against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 6, 2013. Rohit was 26 years, 190 days old when he played his first test and smashed a century.

Current opener of Indian team Shikhar Dhawan also gets a mention when we talk about players who smashed century on debut in Test. Dhawan scored 187 against Australia at PCA Stadium, Mohali on March 14, 2013. It was Dhawan’s debut Test and he was 27 years, 99 days old at that when he reached his century.

Surinder Amarnath also smashed a ton on his debut match against New Zealand. The match was played at Eden Park in Auckland and Surinder hit century on January 24, 1976, when he was 28 years old.