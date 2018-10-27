India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav added in India squad for last two ODIs

Mumbai: After including the frontline pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday inducted Kedar Jadhav for the remaining two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies.

The 33-year-old, who sustained a hamstring injury during the finals of the Asia Cup in September, was picked up after he displayed an impressive 41-run (not out) off 25 balls for India A against India C in the Deodhar Trophy, a domestic one-day tournament. India’s chief selector MSK Prasad stated that Jadhav is not playing the third ODI because he was expecting India A would play the final of the Deodhar Trophy, which coincides with the third ODI against West Indies.

“We expected their team to go on to play the final, which is why he’s not a part of the third ODI but is part of the fourth and fifth ODIs,” International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Prasad, as saying.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary stated, “After Jadhav has demonstrated his fitness, he’s been included in the team for the 4th and 5th ODIs”.

In the ongoing five-match series, India is leading 1-0, with the second ODI ending in a tie, while the third game is scheduled to be played later today in Pune. The fourth and fifth matches will be played in Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 29 and November 1, respectively.

The squad for 4th and 5th ODIs is as follows: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav.