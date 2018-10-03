India vs West Indies: Here are 10 things you need to know about Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricket has over the years produced fantastic and magnificent batsmen and the lineage of players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and now in the current era skipper Virat Kohli has always made India proud with his batting and thorough class. Every now and then, we get excited about the new talent and what it could achieve on the big stage. But, more often than not, the player in question fails to deliver on the highest level and gets weighed down by the unrealistic expectations.

The player, which is in the news for his new feat is Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw, who is going do his Test debut while opening alongside KL Rahul tomorrow against West Indies. As many of us know about this extremely talented cricketer there are some who do not know that much. Don’t worry we got you covered. Here are 10 things about Prithvi Shaw which you should know.

1. Everyone got to know about Prithvi’s talents and skills when he was only 14 years old, he scored 546 off 300 balls for his school in the Under-16 schools tournament in Mumbai.

2. It was the highest score in Indian schools cricket until the record was surpassed by Pranav Dhanawade on 4 January 2016 and is presently the 4th highest score by any batsman in any form of the organised game of cricket.

3. Prithvi broke Sachin’s record of being the youngest player to score a century in the Duleep Trophy in 2017. He scored a hundred for India Red in the Duleep Trophy 2017 finals.

4. In 2012, while playing for Cheadle Hulme School in Manchester, London, he scored a century on his first match and at his 2 months stay at the school he scored approximately 1,500 runs.

5. Delhi Daredevils bought Prithvi for Rs 1.2 crore at the IPL Auction in 2018, which is 6 times more than is usual price which is Rs 20 lakh.

6. Earlier, he scored four centuries for India ‘A’ , 102 and 188 against West Indies ‘A’, 132 against Leicestershire and 136 against South Africa ‘A’

7. Prithvi was the captain for India Under-19 in the World Cup which was held in February 2018, some would say that he was the reason they won the title.

8. Prithvi scored 261 runs in the tournament at an average of 65.25, Shaw became the highest scoring Indian captain surpassing Unmukt Chand, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel.

9. In the 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy he scored a century on the first match and then he again scored a century in the semi finals of the Ranji Trophy

10. When he was a child, Shaw would travel from Virar to Churchgate for his daily sessions on cricket, but by the help of some Shiv Sena politician he moved to Santacruz few years ago