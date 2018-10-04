India vs West Indies: Fans break security to click selfie with Virat Kohli while he was batting; see pics

Virat Kohli-led Team India is on a dominant position against the West Indies during 1st Test at Rajkot. The skipper will resume batting on day 2 at 72 off 132 balls. During the match, at a time when Kohli was batting, he was seen waving his hands towards his fans who then breaks security to click a selfie with the skipper. Later, the field security personnel came and took the invaders off.

Talking about the match, riding on debutant Prithvi Shaw’s century, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 86 and skipper Virat’s 72 runs, India posted total of 364 at the end of day 1. For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis, Devendra Bishoo and Roston Chase took one wicket each while trying to trouble India.