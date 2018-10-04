Free Press Journal
India vs West Indies: Fans break security to click selfie with Virat Kohli while he was batting; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 04, 2018 06:17 pm
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

Virat Kohli-led Team India is on a dominant position against the West Indies during 1st Test at Rajkot. The skipper will resume batting on day 2 at 72 off 132 balls. During the match, at a time when Kohli was batting, he was seen waving his hands towards his fans who then breaks security to click a selfie with the skipper. Later, the field security personnel came and took the invaders off.

See pics:

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) poses for a selfie with fans, as they invaded the field. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / GETTYOUT


Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) poses for a selfie with fans, as they invaded the field. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP /  GETTYOUT

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli talks with pitch invaders trying to take a selfie with him during the first day’s play of the first Test. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / GETTYOUT

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (2R) poses for a selfie with fans, as they invaded the field. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / GETTYOUT

Security guards escort Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s fans, as they invaded the field for a selfie picture. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP  / GETTYOUT

Talking about the match, riding on debutant Prithvi Shaw’s century, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 86 and skipper Virat’s 72 runs, India posted total of 364 at the end of day 1. For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis, Devendra Bishoo and Roston Chase took one wicket each while trying to trouble India.

