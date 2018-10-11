India vs West Indies 2st Test: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for India and West Indies

Aiming for a series whitewash, India will take on West Indies in 2nd Test at Hyderabad. After debacle in away-series, playing at home, the hosts look in great form. India hasn’t made any changes to their 12-man squad which means exclusion of Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Siraj. Similar to first Test, India is expected to dominate in the final game as well. Prithvi Shaw is again expected to be in the spotlight thanks to his power-pact performance in the 1st Test.

On the other hand, West Indies, their regular skipper Jason Holder is still not fit and their star bowler Shannon Gabriel is also doubtful for the final encounter. Sunil Ambris would be in tremendous pressure to retain his spot after poor performance. Their star bowler Kemar Roach is also expected to make a come back. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for India and West Indies for 2nd Test:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Devendra Bishoo, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Dowrich and R Ashwin.