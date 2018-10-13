India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3! Live cricket score; LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

A good day for India comes to an end. Barring the second session, where the West Indies got three wickets, it has been all India. India got the remaining three West Indies wickets in 5.4 overs and then have batted to get to within three runs of the visitors’ first-innings total of 311.

135 runs were scored in 34 overs in the third session as Pant and Rahane blunted the Windies attack that had found some voice in the post-lunch session. Pant played an excellent hand of 85 off 120 with eight fours and two sixes while Rahane exercised caution in his 75 off 174 with six fours.

Two wickets for the Windies captain, Holder, and one each for Gabriel and Warrican even as Pant registered another half-century, his second in as many Test innings and threatened to take the game away from the Windies with his 53-ball 70.

LIVE telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad will be shown on these channels.

India vs West Indies day 3 of 2nd Test will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin from 9.30 am while the toss will take place at 9.00 am.

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad?

Online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar.