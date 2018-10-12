India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2! Live cricket score; LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

Thanks to Roston Chase and skipper Jason Holder, West Indies put up a score of 295/7 at stumps on Day 1 of 2nd and final Test against India. The visitors are inching close to 300+ score in the ongoing series. India, had control over the visitors as they reduced visitors 113/5, however, overall it was a good recovery. Chase and Holder put a fighting 104-stand for seventh wicket.

At the end of Day 1, while Chase remained unbeaten at 98*, skipper Holder got out for 52. On Day 2, Chase will bat with Devendra Bishoo who was batting on 2*. India on the other hand, didn’t have a good start as very early in the day they lost debutant medium-pacer Shardul Thakur because of injury. Here’s all you need to know about day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad:

For LIVE cricket scorecard between India and West Indies click here

LIVE telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad will be shown on these channels.

India vs West Indies day 1 of 2nd Test will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin from 9.30 am while the toss will take place at 9.00 am.

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad?

Online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar.