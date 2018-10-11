India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 at Hyderabad! Live cricket score; LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

After putting up a good show in 1st Test and registering record win, India will take on West Indies in 2nd Test. In the 1st Test, it was 18-year-old Mumbai lad Prithvi Shaw who had a good Test by becoming youngest debutant to hit a century in Test. Kohli and Jadeja also scored centuries to put mammoth on 600+. Bowlers, including Ashwin, Kuldeep, Shami looked in great form but it was Kuldeep who stole the show with his maiden 5-wicket haul.

For West Indies, both, batsmen and bowlers are struggling to make an impact. They need to push themselves hard to improve and trouble Indian’s who look great in all department. The inclusion of star bowler Kemar Roach and skipper Jason Holder would act as a relief. Here’s all you need to know about 2nd Test between India and West Indies:

For LIVE cricket scorecard between India and West Indies click here

LIVE telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad will be shown on these channels.

India vs West Indies day 1 of 2nd Test will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin from 9.30 am while the toss will take place at 9.00 am.

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Hyderabad?

Online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar.