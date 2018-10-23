India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India set to become 1st nation to play 950 ODI games

Team India is currently hosting West Indies for the 5-match ODI series. At present, India are riding high on their limited overs performance, will take on visitors in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. During the 2nd ODI, there will be two records that can be made. First, Virat Kohli become the fastest batsman getting to 10,000 ODI runs and another will be a historic moment as 2nd ODI against Windies will be India’s 950 one day international match.

Yes, on Wednesday i.e., October 23, India will become 1st country to play 950 matches under new 50-over format. India is followed by Australia and Pakistan. To note, India is also the second most successful team behind Australia in case of number of wins. For now, team India, under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, is a team to beat in the ODIs.

India played its first ODI back in July 1974 under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar. In the first ever ODI, India played against England and also register a thumping victory with 23 balls to spar in a 55-over match. Over the years, India has witnessed many glorious moments namely 1983 World Cup, NatWest Series against England in 2007, CB series against Australia 2008 and 2011 World Cup.