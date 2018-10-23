India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam; LIVE streaming, scorecard, when and where to watch in India

After easily beating West Indies, India will aim to take 2-0 lead in 5-match ODI series. The 2nd game will be played at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and India will look to test their new middle order. West Indies dominated the 1st half of the game and were looking in control until Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli formed amazing partnership to help their side register a victory in the game and reach the total of 322. Rohit and Virat smashed centuries in thrashing the visitors by 8 wickets. Indian bowlers did their job well.

For West Indies, they need to strengthen their bowling and fielding side. The visitors need a win to boost their confidence especially the batting line. In the 1st ODI, Windies had a good start but failed to get momentum continued. Here’s all you need to know about 2nd ODI between India vs West Indies:

LIVE telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam will be shown on these channels.

India vs West Indies 2ndt ODI will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin from 14.00 hrs IST while the toss will take place at 13:30 hrs IST.

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam?

Online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.

Windies squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

India squad (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul