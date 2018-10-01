India vs West Indies 2018: Full schedule, date, timings, full team; all you need to know
India is going to host West Indies for 2-Test match starting from October 4 and a day after India’s biggest Asia Cup win against Bangladesh, selectors announced the team for the series. Selectors dropped of Shikhar Dhawan and Karun Nair which means India will be trying their 5th opening combination of the year. Virat Kohli makes a come back after being rested for the Asia Cup.
Further, India will also play 5-match ODI from October 21 to November 1, 3-T20Is from November 4 to November 11. While the first Test of will be played in Rajkot from October 4, the second will be played in Hyderabad from October 12.
Here’s the full schedule, date, time, full team details of India vs West Indies 2018 series.
India vs West Indies 2018 schedule
-
01
Tests
October 4-Oct8: 1st Test at Rajkot, 9.30 AM
October 12-16: 2nd Test at Hyderabad, 9.30 AM
-
02
ODIs
21st October: 1st ODI at Guwahati, 2.00 PM
24th October: 2nd ODI at Indore, 2.00 PM
27th October: 3rd ODI at Pune, 2.00 PM
29th October: 4th ODI at Mumbai, 2.00 PM
1st November: 5th ODI at Thiruvananthapuram, 2.00PM
-
03
T20Is
4th Nov: 1st T20I at Kolkata, 7.00 PM
6th Nov: 2nd T20I at Lucknow, 7.00 PM
11th Nov: 3rd T20I at Chennai, 7.00 PM
-
04
Full squad
Virat Kohli ©, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (WK), Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur