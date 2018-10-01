India vs West Indies 2018: Full schedule, date, timings, full team; all you need to know

India is going to host West Indies for 2-Test match starting from October 4 and a day after India’s biggest Asia Cup win against Bangladesh, selectors announced the team for the series. Selectors dropped of Shikhar Dhawan and Karun Nair which means India will be trying their 5th opening combination of the year. Virat Kohli makes a come back after being rested for the Asia Cup.

Further, India will also play 5-match ODI from October 21 to November 1, 3-T20Is from November 4 to November 11. While the first Test of will be played in Rajkot from October 4, the second will be played in Hyderabad from October 12.

Here’s the full schedule, date, time, full team details of India vs West Indies 2018 series.