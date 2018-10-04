India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bat first
Rajkot: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening cricket Test against West Indies here Thursday. For India, 18-year-old Prthivi Shaw will make his debut while fast bowler Sherman Lewis will make his debut for the visitors.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.