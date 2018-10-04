India vs West Indies 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw shines on debut as India take charge on Day 1
Rajkot: Prithvi Shaw became India’s youngest centurion on debut as the hosts reached 364 for 4 against West Indies on the opening day of the first Test. Shaw scored 134 off 154 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara made 86. Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 72 off 137 balls with Rishabh Pant (17 off 21 balls) for company.
Brief Scores
India 364/4 (Prithvi Shaw 134 off 154 balls, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Virat Kohli 72 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 41) vs West Indies.