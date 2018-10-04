India vs West Indies 1st Test: KL Rahul gets slammed for again wasting DRS review

India cemented their position during the 1st Test against West Indies at Rajkot. Riding on young Prithvi Shaw’s debut Test century, India put up a total of 269/3. Shaw opened the innings with KL Rahul, who got out cheaply. Rahul departed without scoring a run on the 1st Day by Shannon Gabriel. Though the decision was very clear, KL Rahul opted for a review which showed the same result. Rahul’s this move left Twitterati fuming again as it was a mirror image of what he did during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

During Asia Cup, Rahul’s decision for a review cost India MS Dhoni failing to challenge umpire’s decision which was clearly wrong. A Twitter also claimed that Rahul and Kohli feels like each one of the DRS reserved for them. Here’s how Twitterati reacted on Rahul wasting another review:

Life Of KL Rahul

Utho

Nahao

Khao

Review waste Karo

So Jao#INDvWI

— AB DE VILLIERS ❤️ (@SRKian_Aaftab) October 4, 2018

#indvwi Few days back, That KL Rahul’s Waste of Review cost Team India a match with Afganistan. #indvsafg Still KL Rahul is wasting reviews!!??? He has been reviewing plumb Lbw Calls!!?? This is not at all acceptable. He must be sacked for his arrogant Reviews. — MK (@iamcalledmk) October 4, 2018

Seems KL Rahul and Kohli feels like each one of the DRS reserved for them.. These days they are reviewing even the dead plumb’s.‍♂️ — Srikanth (@KANTHU1989) October 4, 2018

Hardik Gandya : Whuaat do you have in breakfast ? KL Rahul : DRS #INDvWI — PK (@restlessler) October 4, 2018

Colly loves Anushka

Anushka AKA Duck

Colly’s favorite KL Rahul

KL Rahul gone for Duck. Is se pehle ye panauti sab ko lage #MakeRohitIndianCaptain — Chota Don (@choga_don) October 4, 2018

KL rahul is playing today & India lost a review. Team should demand an extra review when he is in #INDvWI #DRS — Pranaya kumar Sahu (@sahu_pranaya) October 4, 2018