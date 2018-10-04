Free Press Journal
India vs West Indies 1st Test: KL Rahul gets slammed for again wasting DRS review

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 04, 2018 03:56 pm
Lokesh Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day's play of the first Test against West Indies. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / GETTYOUT

India cemented their position during the 1st Test against West Indies at Rajkot. Riding on young Prithvi Shaw’s debut Test century, India put up a total of 269/3. Shaw opened the innings with KL Rahul, who got out cheaply. Rahul departed without scoring a run on the 1st Day by Shannon Gabriel. Though the decision was very clear, KL Rahul opted for a review which showed the same result. Rahul’s this move left Twitterati fuming again as it was a mirror image of what he did during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

During Asia Cup, Rahul’s decision for a review cost India MS Dhoni failing to challenge umpire’s decision which was clearly wrong. A Twitter also claimed that Rahul and Kohli feels like each one of the DRS reserved for them. Here’s how Twitterati reacted on Rahul wasting another review:

