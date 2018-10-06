India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3: West Indies 185/8 at tea, India need 2 wickets to win

Rajkot: West Indies were 185 for 8 in their second innings after following on at tea on the third day of the first Test against India here on Saturday.

West Indies were all out for 181 in their first innings in the morning session in reply to India’s mammoth 649 for 9 declared and the home side imposed the follow-on. At tea in their second innings, the visitors were still trailing by 283 runs with just two-second innings wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22) & 185 for 8 from 44 overs (Kieran Powell 83; Kuldeep Yadav 5/57).