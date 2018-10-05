India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 at Rajkot LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

yet another disappointing day for the West indies team in the field trailing India by 555 runs and just four wickets in hand in the first innings. Roston Chase and Keemo Paul are holding ground at the moment but they have a mountainous task ahead of them. There are still three full days to go in this game and there’s no reason why India will not push for an innings victory here, even if it sounds far fetched.

Jadeja, Kohli, Pant, Shami – there were many heroes for India in this game but the day was extra special for Jadeja, who also picked up a wicket and effected a run out in addition to getting his maiden Test ton. Shami removed both West indies openers before Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep ran through the middle order. India will look to wrap this West indies innings as soon as possible on the third day while the visitors will look to bat for as many overs as possible.

