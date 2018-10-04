India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 at Rajkot LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

India dominated day 1 of first Test against West Indies at Rajkot. West Indies got an early breakthrough in KL Rahul, however, failed to get the momentum right. The opening day completely belonged to India with young debutant from Mumbai Prithvi Shaw hammering a Test debut ton. He was amazing partnered by local star Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 86. At the end of day 1, India 364/4 and is looking to cross 400+ mark on day 2 giving visitors a tough day.

On day 2, all eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli as he nears another Test century. Rishabh Pant is batting alongside him. For the West Indies, they have a mountain to climb. It seems like it won’t be easy for the visitors against the home side. Here’s all you need to know about India vs West Indies day 2 of 1st Test at Rajkot:

