India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 at Rajkot LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

Oct 03, 2018 04:02 pm
Top-ranked team India will take on eighth-ranked West Indies in 1st Test of 2-match series. It won’t be easy for India after back-to-back Test series defeat (South Africa and England) and the team won’t take West Indies lightly. Coming to the 1st Test, young Prithvi Shaw earned his maiden cap after team announced their 12-member squad ignoring Mayank Agarwal. Shaw will open the innings with KL Rahul. The opening combination was India’s main concern since England tour.

While for West Indies, the team would look to start on a positive note and have some moral booster. The team will be led by Jason Holder but the team received its biggest setback as their star bowler Kemar Roach was ruled out of 1st Test with personal reasons. Here’s all you need to know about India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot:

LIVE telecast of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot will be shown on these channels.


India vs West Indies day 1 of 1st Test will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin from 9.30 am while the toss will take place at 9.00 am.

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot?

Online LIVE streaming of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on Hotstar.

