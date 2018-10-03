India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and West Indies

Aiming to maintain their top spot in ICC Test rankings, India will take on West Indies in 1st Test played at Rajkot. Ahead of the match, team announced their final 12-team. As Shikhar Dhawan isn’t included in team, Mumbai teen Prithvi Shaw will open with KL Rahul. With 40 degrees temperature at Rajkot, it will be a fitness test for both the teams. Middle order for India looks settle with Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.

While West Indies, the team will be led by Jason Holder who will look to send a strong message to the host of not taking them lightly. Ahead of the match, the team received their biggest set back as their experienced bowler Kemar Roach will miss the 1st Test due to sad demise of his grandmother. The team looks good-on-paper but it will interesting to see how they perform.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Virat Kohli ©, Jason Holder, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, R Ashwin, Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell.