Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and West Indies

India vs West Indies 1st Test at Rajkot: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and West Indies

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 03:02 pm
FOLLOW US:

Indian cricketers during a training session ahead of the first Test against West Indies. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

Aiming to maintain their top spot in ICC Test rankings, India will take on West Indies in 1st Test played at Rajkot. Ahead of the match, team announced their final 12-team. As Shikhar Dhawan isn’t included in team, Mumbai teen Prithvi Shaw will open with KL Rahul. With 40 degrees temperature at Rajkot, it will be a fitness test for both the teams. Middle order for India looks settle with Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.

While West Indies, the team will be led by Jason Holder who will look to send a strong message to the host of not taking them lightly. Ahead of the match, the team received their biggest set back as their experienced bowler Kemar Roach will miss the 1st Test due to sad demise of his grandmother. The team looks good-on-paper but it will interesting to see how they perform.

FPJs dream XI prediction: Virat Kohli ©, Jason Holder, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, R Ashwin, Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…