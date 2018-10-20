India vs West Indies 1st ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for India and West Indies

After dominating the 2-match Test series, India will take on West Indies in 5-match ODI series starting from October 21. Men in Blue would be aiming to replicate their Test fortunes and announced the 12-man suqad. India announced Rishabh Pant’s name while announcing the 12-man squad and interestingly if Pant makes it to playing XI, it would mark his ODI debut. Pant’s name included as India’s search of a wicketkeeper MS Dhoni’s option.

On the other hand, Windies, would look forget their Test performance and do what they do best in. Coming to ODI, series, West Indies would be expecting to be more competitive, however, they are surrounded by some woes. Open Evan Lewis opted out from the series, the team will surely miss their power-hitting batsmen, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Here’s are the probable dream XI prediction for India and West Indies for 1st ODI:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Kieran Powell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ashley Nurse.