India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Guwahati! Live cricket score; LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

A formidable India will take on West Indies in 1st ODI aiming to replicate their Test form. Coming to ODIs, Team India will look to seek answer of their middle-order question. Worry for the team is their middle-order batsman who can strengthen the position. India have options namely Ambati Rahyudu and Rishabh Pant who can fill the spot. Pant and Rayudu both named in India’s 12-man squad against West Indies, who will be looking to get back strong after Test debacle.

On the other hand, West Indies have their own problem. Opener Evin Lewis withdrew from the series due to personal reasons. The team will also miss the powerful hitters, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. The rest of the team for West Indies would be same. Here’s all you need to know about India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Assam:

