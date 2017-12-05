India vs Sri Lanka T20Is squad: Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda in

New Delhi: India skipper, Virat Kohli, who had been rested from the ODI series against Sri Lanka, has been rested for the T20 series too. In Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the limited-over format.

For T20Is, three new faces – 18-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar, Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda and Kerala quick Basil Thampi have been included in the side.

Saurashtra seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who last played an international cricket match in June 2016, has also been given a spot as his performances in the IPL earlier this year were quite impressive.

KL Rahul, who hasn’t who hasn’t played limited-overs internationals since September, might be given chance to open with Rohit as Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also been rested from the T20 squad.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Basil Thampi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey.