India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, ‘Gabbar’ of Team India, turns 32; wishes pour in on Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan, the ‘Gabbar’ of Team India, turns 32 today. The opening batsman of the Indian cricket team, is currently playing the series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan also happens to be a role model for a generation. Be it his much talked about jolly avatar on the field and off, or his bolting fast runs, Shikhar always manages to earn a spot in the news.
Meanwhile, on ‘Gabbar’s birthday, wishes flooded the Indian openers’ Twitter handle. The likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan wishes him on the micro-blogging site. Check out the wishes below:
Here’s wishing #TeamIndia‘s Gabbar @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayGabbar. pic.twitter.com/DBeTkfIpj6
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2017
Fastest debut Test century ✅
Highest debut Test score for India ✅
Fastest to 3,000 ODI runs for India ✅
India’s top scorer at #CWC15 ✅
Top scorer at #CT13 and #CT17 ✅
Happy Birthday to @SDhawan25! pic.twitter.com/WTlLklcwK7
— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2017
Happy birthday to the Gabbar of #TeamIndia Bahut yaarana lagta hai hahaha! 🙃✌🎂@SDhawan25
Have a great one my friend! Hope you score a 100 on your big day and take India to a win!#INDvsSL ✌️👍 pic.twitter.com/3Dk8MkLtXT
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 5, 2017
Player of the Tournament at the 2004 #U19CWC
412 runs at #CWC15
Top score of 137
Happy Birthday to India’s @SDhawan25! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Vj8j7wKMwe
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 5, 2017
Janamdin mubarak ho mere veer nu @SDhawan25 lots of love brother.. keep shining on an off the field…rab Mehr Kare pic.twitter.com/epdYfp1NaE
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 5, 2017
Happy birthday veere @SDhawan25 have a great one #burraaaah
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2017
Dhawan was out for 67 on the 4th day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Delhi.