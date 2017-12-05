Free Press Journal
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, 'Gabbar' of Team India, turns 32; wishes pour in on Twitter

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 05, 2017 01:50 pm
AP/PTI

Shikhar Dhawan, the ‘Gabbar’ of Team India, turns 32 today. The opening batsman of the Indian cricket team, is currently playing the series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan also happens to be a role model for a generation. Be it his much talked about jolly avatar on the field and off, or his bolting fast runs, Shikhar always manages to earn a spot in the news.

Meanwhile, on ‘Gabbar’s birthday, wishes flooded the Indian openers’ Twitter handle. The likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan wishes him on the micro-blogging site. Check out the wishes below:

Dhawan was out for 67 on the 4th day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Delhi.

