India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma steals the show in maiden series as captain

New Delhi: Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma ruled the limited-overs leg of the home series against Sri Lanka, finishing as the highest run scorer in the two formats while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended up as the top wicket-taker. Rohit was simply unstoppable in his first full series as captain.

He toyed with the hapless Sri Lanka bowling unit to smash third double hundred during the ODI series before recording the joint-fastest century in the shortest format during the following T20 series. The stylish batsman ended the series with 162 runs in the three T20s at an average of 54. Opener KL Rahul, who did not play the ODIs, was the other Indian batsman among the runs with 154 at 51.33. It was a prolific series for Chahal as well, as the spinner collected 14 wickets across three ODIs and as manyT20s.

However, he was a tad expensive in the T20s that got over yesterday, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 9.37 runs per over. Hardik Pandya was not so impactful with the ball in the50-over series but snared up six wickets at 6.79 in T20s to finish as the joint second highest wicket-taker alongside chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who took six at eight runs per over. Comeback-man Jaydev Unadkat too impressed, ending as theMan of the Series with four wickets at 4.88 runs per over.

Besides the win against the trend in the ODI series opener in Dharamsala, Sri Lanka failed to put up a fight. The positives for them were Angelo Mathews among the runs in ODIs, scoring 153 including an unbeaten 111 at Mohali. Captain Thisara Perera was among the wickets as he picked up eight wickets in both the series but did not do much with the bat.