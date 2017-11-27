India vs Sri Lanka Nagpur Test: Indian team close in on big win in second Test

Nagpur: India reduced Sri Lanka to 145 for eight in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second cricket Test, here today.

Sri Lanka still trail India by 260 runs as the hosts are on their way to an innings win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal (53) was fighting from one end while his teammates were guilty of playing loose shots. Surnaga Lakmal (19) was giving his captain company at the break. India had declared their first innings at 610 for six, taking a massive 405-run lead.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 & 145 for 8 in 41 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 53 batting, Lahiru Thirimanne 23; R Ashwin 3/50, Ravindra Jadeja 2/28, Ishant Sharma 2/43).

India 1st innings: 610/6 in 176.1 overs (Virat Kohli 213, Cheteshwar Pujara 143, Murali Vijay 128, Rohit Sharma 102 not out; Dilruwan Perera 3/202).