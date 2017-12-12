India vs Sri Lanka: MPCA announces ticket rates for 2nd T20 tie on Dec 22

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has announced ticket rates for the second T20 match to be played here between India and Sri Lanka on December 22.

This is for the first time that the MPCA is hosting an international T20 game in the state. The match is to played at the Holkar stadium, which has a capacity to accommodate 27,300 spectators. The tickets for various categories range from Rs 250 to Rs 5,120, MPCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rohit Pandit said today.

He said spectators would be charged 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), except for the Rs 250 ticket. Pandit said a total of 20,000 tickets would be available for sale.

Tickets will be sold online and through cash counters shortly, the CEO added.

The three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka begins in Cuttack from December 20.