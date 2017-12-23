India vs Sri Lanka T20: Rohit Sharma’s record ton, India’s highest score; statistical highlights of Indore T20

Sri Lanka’s tour of India deteriorated further with Lankan lions suffering yet another demoralising defeat at Indore. India put into bat first started with a bang as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul straightaway went after the bowling and put Lankan bowlers under pressure. Captain Sharma blasted the century off 35 balls and equalled the record with South Africa’s David Miller. Sharma hit 12 sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 118 and India scored 260/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, SL had nothing to lose and came out with a positive approach. After losing Niroshan Dickwella early for 25, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera 109 runs for the second wicket, but couldn’t keep up with the asking rate and lost their last eight wickets for 27 runs. For India, spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them to finish the job. With this win, India also clinched the series making the third T20I inconsequential.

Here are the statistical highlights of the second T20I at Indore:

Rohit Sharma scored his hundred off just 35 balls equalling the record with South Africa’s David Miller. The earlier record for India was held by KL Rahul off 46 balls against Windies, 2016.

Chris Gayle holds the record for fastest T20 hundred overall. Gayle took 30 balls to reach the landmark in an IPL game while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Rohit Sharma became part of an exclusive club of players with two T20I centuries. Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis are the players with two centuries in this format.

India’s 260/5 was the second highest total overall, only behind Australia’s 263/3 against SL. India’s largest total before this was 244 for 4 against West Indies in a chase in Lauderhill last year.

Rohit Sharma hit 10 sixes in his knock of 118 making it the highest for an Indian batsman in T20I innings overtaking Yuvraj Singh’s record of seven sixes vs England in 2007.

The previous highest score by an India batsman in T20Is was held by KL Rahul. Rahul had scored 110* vs Windies, 2016.

Rohit Sharma scored 108 runs in boundaries out of 118 making it 91.52 percent of runs in fours and sixes.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put 165 run stand for the first wicket surpassing 158 runs by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma created a new record by hitting 64 sixes across formats in 2017. The record was earlier held by South Africa’s AB de Villiers, who struck 63 sixes.

31 Sixes hit in the match – 21 by India and ten by Sri Lanka. It is the second most in a T20 International after 32 hit in the India-Windies encounter in 2016 at Lauderhill.

Yuzvendra Chahal became the fourth bowler to take two consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in International T20s joining Ajantha Mendis, Umar Gul, and Mudassar Bukhari.