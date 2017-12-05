India vs Sri Lanka Delhi Test: SL’s Suranga Lakmal leaves field sick on Day 4

New Delhi: The controversial issue of air pollution flared up again in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka, with the visiting seamer Suranga Lakmal going off the ground after vomiting here on Tuesday. After the visitors were bowled out for 373 in their first innings on the fourth day, they came out fielding wearing anti-pollution masks.

Lakmal had bowled only three overs when he was seen vomiting on the field, prompting the physio to run to the field. After consultation, the pacer went off the ground. Earlier on Sunday, the second session was marred by interruptions owing to complaints of air pollution. Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said that three cricketers, Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage and Dhananjay de Silva had trouble breathing and vomited.