India vs Sri Lanka Delhi Test: India wins toss, elects to bat

New Delhi: India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday. For India, pacer Mohammed Shami replaces Umesh Yadav and opener Shikhar Dhawan comes in place of Lokesh Rahul.

Sri Lanka has made three changes — Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Roshen Silva replaces Rangana Herath, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dasun Shanaka. India leads the three-match Test series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.