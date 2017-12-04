India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Kohli takes a Dhoni-like break during smog-gate; Twitterati swing into action

Team India is currently playing Test series against Sri Lanka at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The second day of the third and final Test was dominated by Indian players and skipper Virat Kohli was the highlight of from the day. Virat Kolhi continued his century spree and made 243 runs, the smog and pollution in the capital visibly troubled the Sri Lankan players as they were seen wearing masks. This frequently disturbed the pace of the match and several breaks were taken. In one of these intervals, Kohli, decided to take some rest, was seen lying flat on the field. The image of Virat taking rest on the field did not escape the attention of the people on social media. And within moments, fans on Twitter did with it what they do best memes and jokes out of it.

The image brought some funny tweets from Twitter users who also didn’t hesitate of tagging Anushka Sharma in the image.

Check out some of the best memes below:

