India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Host register 9th straight series win after drawing Kotla Test

New Delhi: India registered a record ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Wednesday.

Chasing an improbable 410, a defiant Sri Lanka rode on Dhananjaya de Silva’s third Test century and debutant Roshen Silva’s unbeaten half century to score 299/5, before both the captains decided to settle for the draw. Roshen remained unbeaten on 74 while stumper Niroshan Dickwella was on 44 when the match ended.

With this, India clinched the three-Test rubber against the islanders 1-0 and also equalled Australia’s record of nine consecutive series wins from 2005 to 2008.

Brief Scores:

India: 536/7d and 246/5d

Sri Lanka: 373 and 299/5 in 103 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 119, Roshen Silva 74; Ravindra Jadeja 3/81).