India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Visitors reach 31/3 after India declared second innings on 246/5

New Delhi: Sri Lanka were struggling at 31 for three in their second innings while chasing 410 at the end of the fourth day’s play of the third and final cricket Test against India here today.

India earlier declared their second innings at 246 for five.

Sri Lanka 2nd innings:

Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5

Dhananjaya de Silva batting 13

Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0

Angelo Mathews batting 0

Extras: 0

Total: (For 3 wkts; 16 overs) 31

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-31.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Shami 3-1-8-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-2-12-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-2-5-2.