India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: India declare second innings on 246/5
AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
New Delhi: India declared their second innings at 246 for five on the fourth day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka here today.
India set Sri Lanka a target of 410 for victory.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka: 373 all out
India: 536/7d & 246 for 5 decl in 52.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 67, Virat Kohli 50, Rohit Sharma 50 not out)
