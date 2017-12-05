Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShashiKapoor
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: India declare second innings on 246/5

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: India declare second innings on 246/5

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 05, 2017 03:38 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN

New Delhi: India declared their second innings at 246 for five on the fourth day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka here today.

India set Sri Lanka a target of 410 for victory.

Brief Scores:


Sri Lanka: 373 all out

India: 536/7d & 246 for 5 decl in 52.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 67, Virat Kohli 50, Rohit Sharma 50 not out)

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK