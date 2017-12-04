India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3: Visitors reach 356/9, trail India by 180 runs
New Delhi: Sri Lanka reached 356 for nine in their first innings on the third day of the final cricket Test against India here today. The visitors trailed India by 180 runs.
Scoreboard on the third day of the final cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka here today.
India 1st innings: 536/7 in 127.5 overs
Sri Lanka 1st Innings:
Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0
Dilruwan Perera lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 42
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ishant 1
Angelo Mathews c Saha b Ashwin 111
Dinesh Chandimal not out 147
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b Ishant 33
Roshen Silva c Dhawan b Ashwin 0
Niroshan Dickwella b Ashwin 0
Suranga Lakmal c Saha b Shami 5
Lahiru Gamage lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 1
Lakshan Sandakan not out 0
Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-2, PEN-5) 16
Total: (For 9 wkts; 130 overs) 356
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-75, 4-256, 5-317, 6-318, 7-322, 8-331, 9-343.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 24-6-74-2, Ishant Sharma 27-6-93-2, Ravindra Jadeja 44-13-85-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-8-90-3.