India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: Visitors all out for 205

Nagpur: Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a meagre 205 on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

Brief Scores:

Scoreboard on the opening day of the second cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka here today.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Pujara b I Sharma 13

Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b I Sharma 51

Lahiru Thirimanne b Ashwin 9

Angelo Mathews lbw b Jadeja 10

Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Ashwin 57

Niroshan Dickwella c I Sharma b Jadeja 24

Dasun Shanaka b Ashwin 2

Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 15

Rangana Herath c Rahane b Ashwin 4

Suranga Lakmal c Saha b I Sharma 17

Lahiru Gamage not out 0

Extras: (LB-2 NB-1) 3

Total: (all out; 79.1 overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-44, 3-60, 4-122, 5-160, 6-165, 7-184, 8-184, 9-205.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 14-3-37-3, Umesh Yadav 16-4-43-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 28.1-7-67-4, Ravindra Jadeja 21-4-56-3.