India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Bhuvi, Shikhar Dhawan released from Team

New Delhi: Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan have been released from India’s Test team due to personal reasons.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday said in statement, “The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons.”

While Vijay Shankar will replace Kumar for the rest of the matches, Dhawan would be available for the third Test.

“Kumar will not take any further part in the ongoing Test match series against Sri Lanka and the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Vijay Shankar as his replacement. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test,” the statement said.

“India Test squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar,” the statement added.

On Monday, the opening test of the three-match series ended in a dramatic draw after the fifth day’s play was stopped early due to bad light here at the Eden Gardens.