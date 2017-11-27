Free Press Journal
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Nagpur: Host win by an innings and 239 runs, R Ashwin takes 300th wicket

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Nagpur: Host win by an innings and 239 runs, R Ashwin takes 300th wicket

By FPJ Bureau | Nov 27, 2017 01:10 pm
PTI Photo

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s splendid spells helped the Indian cricket team thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Interestingly, in process, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in the Test history.

