India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Nagpur: Host win by an innings and 239 runs, R Ashwin takes 300th wicket
PTI Photo
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s splendid spells helped the Indian cricket team thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Interestingly, in process, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in the Test history.
