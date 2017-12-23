India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma signals to send MS Dhoni at the crease; Watch video

During the 2nd T20I match at Indore between India and Sri Lanka, the stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, slammed a brilliant century in just 35 balls, and joined South Africa’s David Miller. Though the match would not be remembered for Rohit’s display of clean hitting alone. As it transpired, the stand-in Indian captain gave cricket fans another reason to remember the game after his dismissal.

Right after getting out, India coach Ravi Shastri signaled him asking whom to send to bat. Rohit then waved back at the coach, telling Ravi Shastri to send MS Dhoni to bat. Rohit’s gesture made him a darling of Dhoni fans as the videos featuring his wicket-keeping pose went viral on social media. Dhoni, on his part, didn’t disappoing and hit unbeaten 28 with 2 fours and 2 sixes to help India post a mammoth 260.

In response, Sri Lanka would have to deal in boundaries and sixes all through the innings. The pressure was clearly on them and visitors managed to score 172 in 17.2 overs, giving the hosts another limited-overs series win.