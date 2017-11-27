India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli rested from ODIs, Rohit Sharma named skipper

Nagpur: Indian captain Virat Kohli was today rested from the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka but will play the third and final Test in Delhi. Rohit Sharma will be assuming the leadership charge for India in the one-day leg of the ongoing home series next month.

“Current India captain Mr. Virat Kohli has been rested for the ODI series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a three-match Test series, which will be followed by three one-dayers starting December 10 in Dharamsala. The third and final Test of the series will be played from December 2 in the national capital.

The Squads:

India squad for the third Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

India squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.